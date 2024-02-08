Lucy Mecklenburgh admits she’s a ‘broken woman’ as she takes children to doctors amid virus

Lucy Mecklenburgh confessed that she was feeling like a “broken woman” after being struck down with a virus recently.

The former TOWIE star, 32, took to Instagram to share the health update with her 1.7 million followers.

Lucy Mecklenburgh feeling like a ‘broken woman’

Taking to her Instagram story yesterday (Wednesday, February 7), Lucy revealed that she and her kids had been struck down by a virus.

Sharing a snap of herself holding a pot of coffee, Lucy admitted she was a “broken woman”.

“I have no idea what virus we have but it’s horrific. Roman now has it too,” she wrote.

“Pray Lilah is a little better today and eats or I need to try and get her seen by our GP,” she then continued.

“Sending love to anyone that has this.”

Lucy’s symptoms

Lucy then continued. “Mine started with fatigue and nausea. Then a cough, sore throat, sneezing, headaches, shivers, aching, no appetite.

“It’s bloody horrendous,” she then admitted.

“Today I feel less like grabbing paracetamol just drained and have to look after my poorly babies.”

Lucy Mecklenburgh issues update

Taking to her story a little later on, Lucy revealed that she and her kids were on their way to the doctors.

She shared a snap of herself, Lilah, and Roman out on a walk.

“Walking to the doctors to get these little ones checked over,” she captioned the snap.

“Lilah does seem a little better tho [praying emoji],” she then added.

Lucy is mum to two children, whom she shares with Corrie star Ryan Thomas. Roman was born in March 2020, and Lilah was born in May 2022.

Lucy and Ryan began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. He’s currently tearing up the ice rink on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

