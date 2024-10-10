ITV News star Lucy Meacock has revealed the exciting news that she’s got married to her “soulmate”.

The presenter, 64, confirmed she tied the knot to husband Jonathan this week.

Taking to her Instagram, ITV News star Lucy shared a slew of adorable snaps of her big day and revealed the special touch she added to her wedding, in remembrance of her late father.

The presenter has revealed some exciting news (Credit: ITV)

Lucy Meacock reveals she married her husband

For her big day, at the ceremony in Eccleston, Lancashire, Lucy wowed in a glittering long-sleeved gown as she walked down the aisle. The journalist also carried a bouquet of white roses to symbolise her husband being from Yorkshire.

Jonathan looked totally dapper in a three-piece suit. He beamed from ear to ear as he held hands with his wife. Lucy also added some poignant touches to her wedding day, in honour of her late father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Meacock (@lucy.meacock)

Lucy Meacock’s wedding day

In the caption of the post, Lucy said: “White roses as groom is from Yorkshire and one secret flower that was my Dad’s favourite so he was there when I walked up the aisle. Later, in a quiet moment I left it where I scattered my parents’ ashes many years ago.”

Giving an insight into her hair and makeup choices for the wedding, Lucy wrote: “Secrets of a bride! It takes a lot of very hardworking and brilliant people to make me look like this!!

“Loved our dresses @mariamorriscouture. Never believed my hair could look like that @ddhair_beauty thanks Kieran, makeup was fab Harriet Maguire – you superstar (please thank your fab mum for the fizz) and well done with the nails Lauren @superdrugbroughton which still look fab 5 days into our marriage.

“No freebies btw just all super talented lovely people. I believe in thanking people when they do a great job. Thank you for transforming me.”

Lucy called her partner Jonathan her “soulmate” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lucy Meacock on marring ‘soulmate’

TV star Lucy previously gushed about her husband, revealing she has found her “soulmate” in Jonathan. She told Cheshire Life: “I am the happiest that I’ve ever been in my life and he says that he’s very happy too.

“It’s wonderful. We have a great time together. I feel as if I have found my soulmate. We were in Northumberland for a break when he surprised me by proposing, and I immediately said yes.”

The presenter also shared that following the “very simple yet romantic wedding” at her local church, she and Jonathan will head off on a “mini-moon and then a longer honeymoon later sometime”.

Read more: Stars In Their Eyes legend Matthew Kelly forced to ‘keep working’ at 74 as his money ‘all gone’

What do you think of Lucy’s big day? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.