TV star Matthew Kelly has declared he blew all his money and subsequently, has to keep working at the age of 74.

The Stars In Their Eyes favourite has opened up about his money issues in an interview.

Matthew Kelly opens up about ‘rubbish’ money habits

Chatting on Kate Thornton’s podcast White Wine Question Time released today (October 4), Matthew explained that despite being in his seventies, he still has to continue to work.

He described himself as “rubbish” with money.

He told Kate: “Well, you see, luckily, the baby Jesus made me rubbish with money, so I have to keep working, which is a very good thing for me. I need to get out of the house.”

The podcast host was left impressed by his view on money, but Matthew admitted he isn’t so pleased with his situation.

He said: “Well, I’m not that pleased with it, really. You know, I’m just [bleep] at it, that’s all. You know, I would love to have a bit put by.”

Kate then probed into what happened to his Stars In Their Eyes paydays, to which Matthew bluntly admitted: “Well, there was money, but it’s all gone.”

Matthew Kelly on his Stars In Their Eyes earnings

He went on to set the record straight about his actual earnings.

Matthew said: “Well, actually, do you know what? I did read in one article how much I was supposed to be getting per episode.

“And I thought, ‘oh, if only!’ you know. But in actual fact, I was being paid very well. So it’s not as if you could go, ‘excuse me, I think you’ll find that I’m only being paid a fraction of that!’ But even the fraction, you know, was pretty good.”

Matthew also shared an insight into a horrifying incident that could have almost “killed” him, whilst starring on the telly.

Matthew explained: “As I stepped on to stage, this giant mirror ball fell from the ceiling and smashed into a million pieces at exactly the spot where I would have been standing two seconds later.”

He continued: “It would have killed me. We were all dismissed from the studio. I said, imagine the papers the next day: ‘Matthew Kelly killed in terrible glitterball tragedy. It’s the way he would have wanted to go.'”

Matthew first began starring on the box in 1980 and helmed Stars In Their Eyes from 1993 to 2004.

He later went on to star in a string of theatre productions.

