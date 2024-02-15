‘Always in our hearts’: Love Island leads tributes to Caroline Flack on fourth anniversary of her death

Love Island paid tribute to former host Caroline Flack to commemorate the fourth anniversary of her death. She hosted the dating reality show for five series between 2015 to 2019.

The television presenter was found dead at her home in North East London on February 15, 2020. Caroline tragically took her own life at age 40.

Sharing a black and white image of Caroline on Love Island’s Instagram story, they wrote: “Caroline. Always in our hearts.”

‘ Not a day goes by I don’t think about you’

Dearly missed, many of Caroline’s showbiz pals honoured her on the fourth anniversary.

“Always feels like she’s on holiday. I hope she’s having the best time. Miss you x @flackstock,” Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon, wrote on Instagram. To accompany his caption, he shared an art piece of Caroline.

Singer Louise Redknapp also uploaded photos of herself with Caroline, as well as a clip of her singing Janet Jackson’s song Together Again, a cover she performs as a tribute to Caroline.

“Today we all remember that kindness is everything and being there for each other is so important,” she wrote. “Not a day goes by I don’t think about you, shine bright up in the sky my girl. This song will always be for you xxx Be kind.”

‘Love you forever and always’

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara also shared a snapshot of herself with Caroline. She captioned the pic: “Love you forever and always.”

Many fans have also paid tribute.

“Can’t believe it’s been 4 years, I miss Caroline,” one user on X formerly known as Twitter wrote.

“It’s been 4 years today since we lost a amazing woman, miss you and we will never forget you,” another person shared.

“It’s been four crazy years since Caroline passed. What a beautiful soul she was,” a third remarked.

“Remembering incredibly beautiful Caroline Flack, your forever be in our hearts,” a fourth person commented.

