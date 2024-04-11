The daughter of Lorraine Kelly, Rosie Smith, has sought advice from her Instagram followers after announcing her pregnancy.

Last weekend, Rosie shared the joyful news that she’s expecting her first baby with her partner Steve. Lorraine, of course, was thrilled to soon become a granny!

Opening up on her Instagram following the announcement, Rosie has asked fans for their tips on introducing her dog to her baby when they’re born.

Sharing a pic of her adorable dog Ruby, Rosie wrote: “Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely messages over the weekend – Ruby is very much enjoying her time on my new pillow but I’m pretty sure she has absolutely no idea what’s happening.

“Ps. I’m forward planning but if anyone has any tips on introducing their pup to a new baby please let me know.”

Her followers offered their advice, with one person commenting: “Congratulations Rosie. When people come over to see you/the baby get them to make a fuss of Ruby too. I’m a community midwife and when I’m visiting new parents I make a point of fussing any toddlers/dogs before picking up baby and doing any checks. Another good tip is getting someone to take something – maybe a Muslin or sleepsuit that smells of baby so Ruby can have a sniff before you get home.”

Another person said: “Once the baby is born, while still in hospital have a relative bring home a onesie (or blanket etc) they have used so she can get used to their scent before the baby comes home.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Congratulations Rosie lovely news. Let Ruby lay near your belly and keep a spare blanket for after you’ve had baby and let Ruby get used of baby’s scent. I’m sure she will be a great big sister.”

I’m forward planning but if anyone has any tips on introducing their pup to a new baby.

And a fourth added: “I carried a toy baby doll around with me when in the house… it worked!”

Last weekend, Rosie announced her pregnancy as Lorraine gushed over the news.

Sharing a photo of her growing bump, Rosie wrote on Instagram: “We could not be more excited. You’re already so loved little one.”

Meanwhile, ITV presenter Lorraine said on her Instagram: “THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family!

“Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER!”

