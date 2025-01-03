Loose Women star Olivia Attwood, who has been vocal about her past plastic surgeries, has revealed she’s got a series of procedures done over the Christmas break.

The Love Island alum took to Instagram to give her fans a peak into the new treatments she received. “I feel like one of those jelly aliens 1990s babies used to play with,” Olivia confessed.

The 33-year-old star has always been open about going under the knife to keep up with the unrealistic beauty standards. Her latest procedures include “aesthetic beauty/wellness and detox treatments”.

Olivia Attwood has many beauty treatment in her ‘off season’ (Credit: Splash News)

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood feels like ‘alien’ after new procedures

The Bad Boyfriends host is happy that she could get all her beauty treatments done in her “off season”, but she’s a tad “nervous” about revealing herself to her following.

I didn’t want to knock you sick.

In her Instagram Stories, the TV presenter said: “I have been so in my off season you have no idea. SO nervous about my ability to rejoin society tbh.”

“That’s why I haven’t actually showed by face on here because I didn’t want to knock you sick,” she continued.

Olivia partied a lot over November and early December. She said “it was nice to put herself back together” before getting back to the grind.

Olivia has ‘veins’ from years of sun damage (Credit: Olivia Attwood/Instagram)

She also posted a video featuring her upper body while getting treated for “vascular spider vein”, without showing her face.

“Something I wanted to sort out in my ‘off season’ lol was these bloody spider veins that keep popping up. I think a lot of the ones on my chest stem from old sun damage.”

In the following post, the Loose Women star is seen getting hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) with a mask covering her face, while her husband Bradley Dack kept her company.

Loose Woman had cosmetic procedures at a young age (Credit: ITVX)

Olivia has spoken about her plastic surgeries

Two years ago, when she was on Loose Women, the TV presenter opened up about getting breast implants when she was just 20.

She admitted that she got “big implants as that was the fashion”. She explained: “I was looking at the way other women looked, it was a fashion thing, the way like the Kardashians have influenced culture and fashion with the way they look. Now it’s changing.”

However, she had to “pay a heavy price” after getting her breasts enlarged at a young age. She had to have her breasts “redone seven years later” because they didn’t “fit” her body.

