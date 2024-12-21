Linda Nolan reveals she ‘knocked her teeth out’ in fall amid cancer as she shares ‘hope’ for next year

Linda Nolan has recalled the moment she ‘knocked her teeth out’ in a horror fall amid her incurable cancer.

Linda, 65, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 before getting the all-clear in 2006. But in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip, which spread to her liver in 2020. Last year, Linda revealed that it had spread to her brain.

In a new interview, Linda has given an update on her health and recalled a fall she suffered on Halloween.

Linda has opened up about a horror fall she suffered just before Halloween (Credit: ITV)

Linda Nolan on ‘knocking her teeth out’ in fall amid cancer

Speaking to OK!, Linda said: “So I managed to knock some of my teeth out a few weeks back.

“It was just before Halloween and I’d had another fall. Anyway, these children came to [her sister] Denise’s door, trick or treating, and I’m there, bald as anything, no teeth – and these poor little girls ran away screaming. I couldn’t stop laughing. I love Halloween and they actually thought I was a witch. A real one!”

Despite her incurable cancer, Linda said her goal is to “be here this time next year”.

She said: “I thought my 60th birthday would be my last, but I’m still here five years later. It’s easy to sit back and get depressed about it, but I’m still going. My hope for this year? To not die, obviously. I just want to be here with my family. I want us all to be here this time next year, that’s the goal.”

Linda has incurable cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda Nolan admits feeling ‘helpless’ after suffering falls

Earlier in October, Linda opened up about suffering three falls amid the effects of her cancer.

Writing in her column for the Mirror, Linda said: “I clearly remember the day [her late sister] Bernie couldn’t get out of her car. She and her husband pulled up outside our place in Blackpool and from upstairs I heard the kerfuffle. Her legs had just stopped working.

“This week the same happened to me. We’d been out for lunch but when it came to getting out of my brother Brian’s car, I simply couldn’t. It’s the hardest thing to explain. You feel completely helpless – nothing is within your control. You go to put weight on your legs and there’s nothing there, so you fall back.

“Finally I managed to do it with a lot of help, but the wobbliness isn’t going away (and no, I didn’t hit the Mules). I’ve now achieved the hat trick – falling three times in a day. It hasn’t proved a charm.”

