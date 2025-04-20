Larry Lamb’s ‘roaring affair’ with I’m A Celebrity star Lady Colin Campbell: ‘He was a very naughty boy’

Lady Colin Campbell recently claimed that she and Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb once had a “roaring affair”.

Lady C competed on I’m A Celebrity… in 2015. She has also appeared on Comedy Nation, Celebs Go Dating, Salvage Hunters, Celebs on the Farm, and other reality TV shows. She enjoys recognition, and isn’t shy about admitting it.

Larry plays Michael “Mick” Shipman in Gavin & Stacey. He also has “impeccable manners” and an, er, insatiable appetite, per Lady C.

Larry grew up in Middlesex and didn’t get into acting until he was an adult (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity star claims ‘roaring affair’ with Gavin & Stacey’s Larry Lamb

“When I was 27 or 28, I had a roaring affair with Larry Lamb,” Lady C told Best’s Suddenly Single podcast earlier this month.

“Larry is a great guy, he was gorgeous and is still good looking. He has impeccable manners. My cousin and my brother both agreed that Daddy would have loved Larry,” Lady C continued. “He was a decent person, intelligent, hard working.”

Their fling was brief, lasting just six months, but they didn’t waste time.

“Larry was absolutely rampant,” Digital Spy quotes her as saying. “He was a very naughty boy.”

Larry was a ‘very naughty boy’, says Lady C (Credit: Best/YouTube)

Was he the one that got away?

During the podcast episode, interviewer Siobhan Wykes asks Lady C if Larry Lamb was the “one that got away”.

“No,” she replied. “Larry is a great guy. He was gorgeous looking. He’s still a good-looking man. He was intelligent. He was hardworking. And so the fact that he didn’t come from our world was neither here nor there.”

Larry’s upbringing was very different to Lady C’s. He grew up in Edmonton, Middlesex, and worked as a lorry driver’s mate and then in the oil industry.

Meanwhile, Lady C is the châtelaine, or keeper (in French), of Castle Goring, in Worthing. It’s the ancestral seat of a group of baronets. She has referred to her father as a Russian count and said that her family descends from Charlemagne and William the Conqueror. She is, in other words, an aristocrat.

“Larry, I used to say he’s one of nature’s aristocrats,” she mused. “Having said that, it quickly became apparent that he was not going to be an ideal husband for the long haul.”

Catch Larry on Sunday Brunch on Sunday April 20 at 10am.

