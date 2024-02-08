Kerry Katona has shared her heartbreak with her Instagram followers after one of her friends passed away.

The reality star, who shot to fame in the nineties in pop band Atomic Kitten, took to her Instagram on Wednesday (February 7) to reveal her pal Lauren had passed away.

Alongside an emotional tribute, Kerry also shared a series of throwback snaps and recalled the “amazing” memories they shared.

Kerry Katona pays tribute to ‘beautiful brave’ friend in heartwrenching Instagram post

Kerry captioned the post: “This brave, beautiful mother, wife, daughter, sister and the strongest person I’ve ever known, lost her fight far too young.

“She fought for the last two years so hard and was so determined to make it to 2024 and she did. So many funny and amazing memories we have shared over the years since she was a young girl.”

Kerry went on: “I’ll never forget laughing our [bleep] off watching Love Actually to Hugh Grant dancing. We must’ve watched it 1,000 times. We love you so much and we’re going to miss you so much Lauren. Rest in peace beautiful angel. Don’t take life for granted people.”

Fans were quick to send their condolences to Kerry. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Sending love to you and your family.”

Someone else penned: “So sorry to hear of Lauren’s passing. May she rest in peace. Sending deepest condolences to you and all her family and friends.” A third chimed in and added: “Very sorry to see that Kerry far too young. We just don’t know what’s around the corner so one life let’s live it now.”

Kerry on moving plans

It comes after Kerry recently discussed her plans to start a new life in London with her children and beau Ryan Mahoney. The Atomic Kitten star, who lives in a reported £2 million Cheshire mansion, was originally thinking about moving abroad to Spain – but she says she’s “conflicted”.

“I’m feeling a bit conflicted right now about our move,” she wrote in her New! column. Kerry went on: “The plan was to move to Spain in July but I’ve been working so much in London recently that it’s difficult to know what to do. I’m barely ever at home in Cheshire because of travelling down south. It makes me wonder if we should be relocating to London rather than Spain.”

