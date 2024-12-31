Kate Beckinsale has candidly recalled being forced to take part in a photoshoot while “bleeding out a miscarriage”.

Amid Blake Lively’s legal complaint against her co-star from It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni, Kate has opened up about some of the dark moments she has faced in Hollywood.

While Kate has shared that she doesn’t know Blake or Justin, she wanted to focus on the “machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something”.

The actress took to her Instagram on Monday (December 30) to detail several horrific tales from her time in the showbiz world.

Kate Beckinsale on the dark side of Hollywood

“[I was] forced by a publicist, that I was employing, to do a photo shoot the day after I’d had a miscarriage,” Kate told her 5.6 million followers in a video clip on Instagram.

The Underworld actress added: “I said, ‘I can’t. I’m bleeding. I don’t want to go and change my clothes in front of people I don’t know and do a photo shoot.

“‘I’m bleeding out a miscarriage.’ She was like, ‘You’ll have to, or you’ll be sued’,” Kate added.

‘I was made to feel like I was the problem’

Kate also spoke about suffering years of abuse in the industry, including a time when she complained about an “unsafe fight situation on two different films” that left her injured. So much so, that she had to have MRI scans.

“Sometimes, there’s a certain kind of actor who gets a thrill out of legally being able to harm a woman during a fight sequence,” Kate said.

But when Kate flagged about the “unsafe fight” she revealed she was “gaslit”.

The actress explained: “I was made to feel like I was the problem, blamed and ostracised. Left out of cast dinners, not spoken to as soon as I mentioned there was a problem.”

Kate Beckinsale on harassment of women

Kate then noted how the harassment and mistreatment of women on set “has been going on forever”.

She said: “I have about 47 million stories similar to this. What is really depressing is I see a lot of men going around saying, ‘Oh, it was very different a while ago, you know, the climate is so different and it’s so much better.’ It [expletive] isn’t! If you mention it, you’re [expletive].”

