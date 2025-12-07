Jonathan Ross’ heartbreak following death ‘on train’: ‘Completely devastated’

Jonathan Ross previously revealed his “upset” after his beloved dog reportedly died on a train while filming a TV show.

Presenter Jonathan – who is on Celebrity Catchphrase today (December 7) – was recording a series in 2011 about the Trans-­Siberian Railway that featured himself and his pup, Mr Pickle. However, disaster struck when Mr Pickle sadly died.

Reports at the time claimed the pup had died on a train, with Jonathan later revealing he was “upset” following the tragic ordeal.

The TV star’s dog died on a train more than 10 years ago (Credit: BBC)

Jonathan Ross’ heartbreak after dog’s death

In 2011, Jonathan flew to Moscow to record a TV series that was meant to feature him and his dog Mr Pickle as they travelled 5,600 miles from Russia to China.

Tragically, Mr Pickle died while on the train, as the Daily Mirror reported at the time. It is not known what caused the death.

A source claimed that Jonathan “was really looking forward” to the trip with Mr Pickle, whom he was “incredibly devoted” to.

The insider added: “Jonathan doesn’t really like talking about it so the details are a little sketchy, but it seems he died while on the train.

He was left devastated by the loss (Credit: The Jonathan Ross Show/YouTube)

Jonathan ‘was totally distraught’

“To say Jonathan was devastated is an ­understatement, he was totally distraught. Jonathan thought about making the trip alone, but just couldn’t bring himself to do it.”

Shortly after reports surfaced of Mr Pickle’s passing, Jonathan broke his silence.

As Digital Spy reports, he tweeted on X, then known as Twitter: “Many thanks to everyone for the kind words. Still a bit too upset to really talk about it but thanks to all.”

So sorry for your loss

Unfortunately for Jonathan, a few years later, his other dog Piglet died. He shared a tribute to his dog as wrote: “This sweet old friend left us last night. Piglet. He was lovely.”

Jonathan’s fans were quick to show their support, with one writing: “So sorry for your loss.” Another posted: “Awwwww so sorry Jonathan xx”

Watch Jonathan on Celebrity Catchphrase on Sunday (December 7) at 12:45pm on ITV2.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors’ Jonathan Ross says co-stars ‘still hold a grudge’ against him



What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.