Comedian Joe Lycett announced he’s become a first-time father to a baby boy just days after revealing he’s in a secret relationship with his girlfriend.

The 36-year-old shared the exciting news via his Instagram account yesterday (October 25) and posted a snapshot of him holding his newborn.

Joe announces he’s become a father for the first time (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joe Lycett announces birth of baby boy

For his announcement post, Joe shared a photo of him holding his baby boy under his coat. All wrapped up outside, his newborn wore a knitted blue beanie to keep him warm.

In his caption, Joe thanked the Birmingham Women’s Hospital for their “extraordinary” work. He praised them for how they “masterfully welcomed a little boy into the world, who happens to be my son.”

“I am LOVING being a dad but sadly I think this now means I can’t get out of going on Rob and Josh’s [bleeping] podcast,” Joe joked.

“We will not be taking any press requests about this as we have already sold the rights to the first family picture to Autotrader.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Lycett (@joelycett)

Racking up more than 175,000 likes, many of Joe’s celebrity friends took to comments section to share their congratulations.

“yes Joe and fam, yes NHS!” presenter Clara Amfo wrote.

“Amazing,” Drag Race star Bimini shared.

“Congratulations,” comedian and Loose Women panelist Judi Love added.

“Oh my goodness, this is absolutley bloody joyful,” Daisy May Cooper also wrote.

Joe has been in a ‘secret’ long-term with his girlfriend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Joe Lycett girlfriend

The news follows shortly after Joe announced that he’s secretly been in long-term relationship with his girlfriend.

“So I’ve got Winston the cat, and my partner Denise. And, um, she’s not called Denise, but I don’t talk about her, because she has a job that she can’t be in the public eye,” he told Bimini on their podcast, The Pieces.

“I call her Denise because she hates the name Denise, so, uh, I live with Denise.”

Joe previously referred to himself as bisexual. However, he admitted that “the most accurate way of describing myself is pansexual.”

He added: “I’m not attracted to people, just because of their gender.”

Read more: Madeleine McCann: Joe Lycett ‘mortified’ over joke about her disappearance

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.