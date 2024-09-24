Former X Factor star Jaymi Hensley shares touching tribute to late fiancé Olly Marmon on what would have been their wedding day.

Jaymi, who rose to fame as one-fourth of the boy band Union J in 2012, began dating Olly in 2009. After getting engaged, news broke that hair artist Olly had died after falling from a hotel window last month.

“A month since you since you were taken. A month of existing without you, that’s all I’m doing existing, I wish you were here,” Jaymi shared on September 12.

Jaymi and Olly formed a relationship in 2009 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jaymi Hensley shares tribute to Olly Marmon on what ‘should have been the happiest day of our lives’

In an Instagram post shared on Monday (September 23), Jaymi posted a photo of himself with Olly taken the evening they met.

In the caption, the Carry You hitmaker revealed they were supposed to be getting married today (September 24). Tragically, his funeral is taking place instead.

“This is the first photo from the night I met you! Tomorrow should have been the happiest day of our lives,we should have been saying our vows and saying I do, but instead it will be the day I lay you to rest,” he wrote, adding the broken heart emoji.

“I will never be ready , I miss you so much! I love you more than I’ve ever loved any one.”

Fans share their ‘deepest condolences’

Jaymi’s comment section was flooded with messages from fans who sent their well wishes.

Fans sent their condolences ahead of Olly’s funeral (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“He will be with you tomorrow & with you through everything love you,” one user wrote.

“Oh Jaymi, I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love and my deepest condolences. I believe soulmates can and will find each other in any lifetime – he’ll be right there with you forever in this one until you meet again in the next. Take it one day at a time and please take care of yourself. We’re all here for you. Thinking of you,” another person shared.

“He’ll be with you every step of the way, beaming with pride, as he always has been. love you so much xx,” a third remarked.

“Sending you and both your family’s love and strength,” a fourth commented.

