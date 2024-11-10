Jamie Oliver previously spoke out about the “rut” in his marriage with wife Jools.

TV star Jamie is one of the UK’s believed chefs. Since shooting or fame, he has not slowed down one bit. Away from the TV shows though, Jamie – who is hosting Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals today (November 10) – is all loved-up with wife Jools. The pair share five children together.

However, back in 2011, Jamie confessed that their marriage was in a “rut”, with his wife admitting that he ‘drives her mad’.

The childhood sweethearts have been married for years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools

Jamie and Jools were high school sweethearts and met when they were just 17. Fast forward to 2000, and the lovebirds tied the knot at the historic All Saints Church in Rickling, Essex.

Jamie and Jools have gone on to have five kids together: Poppy Honey Rosie, Daisy Boo Pamela, Petal Blossom Rainbow, Buddy Bear Maurice, and River Rocket Blue Dallas.

Jamie’s wife once said they ‘bicker all the time’ (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Oliver on ‘rut’ in his marriage

And back in 2011, after 11 years of marriage, Jamie spoke out about marital life. But according to Jools, her friends “couldn’t believe” how much she and Jamie “bickered”.

He drives me mad because he never listens to me.

“I’m not a worrier but she is a worrier. I don’t need that and she doesn’t need that, so we’re in a bit of a rut,” he told The Times.

Jamie’s wife also spoke out about their frequent arguments. She explained: “We bicker all the time. A lot of my friends can’t believe how much. He drives me mad because he never listens to me and I drive him mad because I can be horribly selfish.”

The pair made the shock marriage confession in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘She’s my rock’

Meanwhile more recently, in 2021 Jamie opened up on the lessons he had learned following more than two decades of marriage.

He told Now To Love: “I think you learn to love in lots of different ways.

“You learn to love the person you married but also, it’s exciting because the roller-coaster of growing, becoming parents, getting older, having grey hairs and wrinkles, you can love all those bits. You don’t just love one bit.”

Gushing about his wife, Jamie went on: “I feel very lucky. I started dating Jools when I was 18. She’s been a really solid and utterly important part of my life and my job’s quite exciting.

“It expects quite a lot, and she’s my rock. She allows me to do my thing but then comes home and lets me be me … And I think she still quite likes me, which is really nice.”

The couple also renewed their wedding vows last year. He announced they’d got “married again” during a trip to the Maldives. Earlier this year, they did it again. This time, Jools wore cowboy boots for the wedding which took place in Las Vegas.

Looks like the found their way out of that “rut”…!

Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals airs on Sunday (November 10) at 6:05pm on Channel 4.

