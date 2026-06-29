Jamie Oliver has shared a tribute following the death of his close friend, fashion designer Nigel Cabourn. The celebrated British menswear designer died aged 77 on June 11 after a 60-year career in fashion.

Cabourn’s family announced the sad news on Instagram. They wrote: “It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Nigel Cabourn. 1949-2026. He lived a remarkable life, inspired many, will be greatly missed and his legacy will continue.”

The post showed a black and white photo of the designer. Friends, family and admirers quickly filled the comments with messages of love.

Jamie Oliver’s reaction says everything about their bond

Jamie then posted his own tribute beneath the announcement. He wrote: “So very sad Nigel we love you bless you and the family such a legend I will miss following your curiosity and inspirations thank you for everything xxxx.”

Nigel had previously said he “knows the chef quite well”.

Jamie also replied to a later family update with a heart emoji. That came after relatives shared funeral details online.

Why Nigel Cabourn meant so much

Cabourn built a huge name in British menswear. Fans knew him for vintage military influences, mountaineering references and classic workwear.

His style also linked naturally with Jamie. The chef often wears rugged, vintage-inspired British labels.

Jamie has even appeared sporting vintage Nigel Cabourn.

Nigel was 77 (Credit: Dvora/Shutterstock)

Cabourn launched his first brand, Cricket, in 1969. He did that while studying at Newcastle College of Art and Industrial Design.

He was born near Scunthorpe in 1949. He later based himself in north-east England.

Reports said his work drew heavily from research and history. Many pieces took inspiration from his personal collection of more than 4,000 historical garments.

The family message after Nigel’s death struck another emotional note

Cabourn’s family later shared another message as they prepared for his funeral. They wrote: “We know Nige meant so much to so many people, and we’re concerned about unintentionally missing someone who was dear to him.”

They added: “If you were a close friend or someone who shared a special part of his life and haven’t yet heard from the family please send us a private message on here or to [email protected] so we can make sure you have all the funeral details.. Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown during this incredibly difficult time.”

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