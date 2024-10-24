James Haskell has reportedly undergone a hair transplant months on from his split from Chloe Madeley.

According to reports, the I’m A Celebrity star has had a “preventative” hair transplant amid worries over his thinning hairline.

The rugby star, 39, was seen at the Restore Hair Clinic on Harley Street this week.

James has undergone a hair transplant procedure (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Haskell hair transplant

In images obtained by the MailOnline, James is seen wearing a blue hospital gown with a shaven head. The publication claims marks from the hair restoration procedure were clearly visible.

The previous day, James reportedly revealed he had been offered the procedure for free during an event in Newcastle.

ED! has contacted reps for James for comment.

Last year, James opened up about the possibility of him undergoing a hair transplant.

James previously discussed his thinning hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In his book, Approach With(Out) Caution, James said: “The odd thing is [hair loss] affects so many men, yet they are the first to absolutely destroy anyone with a hint of a receder.

“I look back on teammates that I grilled about their hair and think what a [bleep] I was, now I am heading albeit slowly the same way.”

He added: “Men are very odd at times. I get messages telling me, ‘I think it’s time you shaved your head,’ or ‘Come on mate, get a transplant,’ from people I have never met. I think they consider it as ‘banter’.”

Last year, James and Chloe announced their split (Credit: Cover Images)

James and Chloe Madeley split

James’ hair transplant comes a year after he and ex-wife Chloe split. They split after five years of marriage and just over a year after welcoming their daughter, Bodhi.

The pair said in a statement last year: “We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.

Read more: Chloe Madeley shares why she and ‘chaotic’ ex James Haskell split

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

Have you ever had a hair transplant? Would you consider having one? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.