I’m A Celeb winner Tony Blackburn steps down from BBC radio job: ’Time to move on’

I’m A Celeb winner Tony Blackburn has announced a major career move today (Wednesday, December 13), revealing he’s quitting his BBC Radio London role.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Tony – who won the inaugural series of I’m A Celebrity in 2002 – said that he will be stepping down after his Soul On Sunday show this weekend.

Tony won I’m A Celeb in 2002 (Credit: ITV)

He said about his “many happy years” with the station.

“Over the years we have had a lot of fun with some fantastic live shows for Children in Need and have played some great music. I will still be continuing BBC Radio Berkshire, BBC Radio Oxford, and BBC Radio Solent on Sunday afternoon, and of course on the great BBC Radio 2. This is totally my decision and thanks to the many happy years there, but time to move on. Thanks for listening.”

Hi everyone, just thought I’d let you know that after many happy years on @BBCRadioLondon I have decided to leave the station and this Sunday will be my last Soul On Sunday. Over the years we have had a lot of fun with some fantastic live shows for Children in Need and have… — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) December 13, 2023

Support and thanks from BBC Radio fans for Tony

Fans and colleagues rushed to share their support after Tony’s announcement. Radio host Duncan Barkes posted a snap of himself Tony and said: “You’ll always be in the DNA of that station and it was a pleasure to work alongside you there. Legend.”

You’ll always be in the DNA of that station and it was a pleasure to work alongside you there. Legend. pic.twitter.com/xqtxWPuKUg — DUNCAN BARKES (@DuncanBarkes) December 13, 2023

Meanwhile, a fan replied: “Aw, such a shame, but sometimes we have to cut back. Well done on your time there bringing more happiness in a different genre. Enjoy your Sunday mornings, I’ll keep listening to your other shows especially Sound of the 60s. Take care Tony.”

Tony, now 80, has presented a number of different shows on the station over the years, since joining in 1981. A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioToday: “Tony has been a huge part of BBC Radio London for a long time and we’d like to thank him for everything he has done for the station.

Fans sent Tony their well-wishes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He very much remains a valued part of the wider BBC Radio family and will continue to broadcast as usual across BBC Radio Berkshire, Oxford & Solent, and nationally on his BBC Radio 2 show at the weekend.”

Hitting the railway

And last week, Tony went from the radio to the railway, becoming the station announcer for Thameslink. For the opening of Brent Cross Railway Station last Sunday (December 10) he recorded announcements to be played across the Thameslink route.

He said: “As a Barnet resident I’m delighted and honoured to be involved in the opening of our fabulous new station.”

Earlier this year, Tony shared that he’d been unwell after overextending himself with both his radio work and a tour. He spent time in hospital with a chest infection that led to pneumonia and sepsis.

He explained: “I was doing three a week at one time, forgetting that I’m now a little bit older, so I ended up in hospital for two months with sepsis and pneumonia and blood poisoning.”

