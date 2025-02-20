Holly Willoughby mortified as she reunites with ex-boyfriend and cringy love note to him is exposed on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

Holly Willoughby found herself red in the face after she awkwardly reunited with an ex-boyfriend on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

The Dancing On Ice host is set to appear on the comedian’s show this Saturday (February 22), which is the last episode of the series. Little did Holly know, her appearance would feature an unexpected reunion that will be watched by millions.

Holly is appearing on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Holly Willoughby mortified by ex-boyfriend reunion on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

During her appearance on the show, Michael welcomed Holly’s first-ever boyfriend Oliver to the stage.

Michael asked the tall and handsome Oliver: “Obviously you had this incredibly intense romance with Holly, do you have any memorabilia or keepsakes from this?”

As he reached into his pocket, Oliver replied to the comedian: “It’s funny you ask that.

“This is pure coincidence but my mother has had this and she sent it to me about six months ago.

“It’s a letter from you Holly to me.”

Holly reunited with her first-ever boyfriend (Credit: BBC)

‘What about that photo of the naked lady’

Embarrassed by the situation, Holly immediately dropped her head into her hands. While beginning to read the letter out loud, Holly said: “Dear Oliver, how are you, can you please send me a photo of…”

Michael made a point of Holly not finishing her sentence, to which he continued to read: “Have a good time on holiday and get brown (if you can).

“I love you, hope you love me and what about that photo of the naked lady Hannah was telling me about. Love Holly.”

Holly burst into laughter while the studio audience joined her.

She added: “It looks like I’ve wiped my mouth with it [the note].”

Although it seemed Holly had quite the crush on Oliver, her love life looks very different now!

Holly has since settled down with managing director husband Dan Baldwin, who she married in 2007. The pair share three children, Harry, 15, Belle, 12, and Chester, 9.

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans gush over Holly Willoughby’s ‘stunning’ gold sequinned dress on tonight’s show

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.