Helen Skelton’s life now following marriage split – ‘guilt over dating again’; ‘still having questions’; quitting BBC role for sake of kids

Helen Skelton split from her former husband Richie Myler in 2022 – but what is life like for the star now?

Channel 5 viewers will be delighted to see the familiar face of Helen back on their screens this weekend. A repeat of Helen’s show Stonehenge: Digging Up Britain’s Past airs on Sunday (March 17).

But what is life like for Helen now following her marriage breakdown?

Helen Skelton left BBC Radio 5 Live late last year, following her marriage split (Credit: Virgin Radio YouTube)

Helen Skelton on quitting BBC Radio 5

Last year, former Blue Peter presenter Helen stepped back from one of her biggest gigs on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’m not alright about it but you know, needs must. The juggle is real,” Helen said as she broke the sad news to listeners over the summer of 2023.

The mum-of-three explained that she wanted to be around more for her young children. In particular, she wanted to be able to cheer them on at their sports matches over the weekends.

There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me.

“An eight-year-old with a sideline needs me,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

Helen Skelton marriage

It hasn’t been an easy couple of years for Helen. In 2022, she announced her split from her rugby player husband of nine years, Richie Myler.

The couple share three children: Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, two. Shortly following their breakup, it was reported that Richie Myler was expecting a child with his new partner. They welcomed their first baby in May 2023.

In her recent autobiography – In My Stride: Lessons Learned Through Life and Adventure – Helen said that she was left “in shock” by the split, which she “still has questions” over.

“I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliché, but that was me,” she wrote.

She even admitted to hiding it from her parents for several months as she didn’t want to “inflict pain” on them. However they have since been a great support to her, with Helen even moving back in with them.

Helen on Strictly

Fresh from her marriage split, Helen signed up for Strictly Come Dancing, where she went on to make to the final.

During her time on the show, it was also rumoured that Helen was enjoying some dates with professional dancer Vito Coppola. However, the rumours were never confirmed.

Helen previously spoken about some challenges she faced on Strictly in the wake of her relationship breakdown.

“I was really surprised at how difficult I found it just being in close proximity to another man that’s not your husband,” she reflected on Tom Bryant’s Outdoors in Mind podcast. “That’s uncomfortable and gives you time to get used to [but] thankfully Gorka [Marquez] totally got that… he’s got a partner [himself].”

Helen Skelton is focusing on her kids (Credit Photo Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Is Helen Skelton dating again?

Over the summer it was reported that Helen and Richie had officially divorced. Their reported £1.1 million family house was also apparently on the market.

It was said that Helen was looking forward to a “fresh start”. However the 40-year-old is also reportedly “reluctant” about the prospect of dating again.

“Helen’s family and friends encouraged her to get back out there and she was happy to dip her toe back into the dating scene, but she has had some wobbles and found herself feeling guilty,” a source told Closer magazine in August 2023. “She’s concerned about who to let into her life and worried about being judged for any decisions she makes.”

We wish her all the future happiness!

Read more: Helen Skelton confesses she keeps pictures of ex Richie Myler on Instagram so her kids know they “loved each other”

Stonehenge: Digging Up Britain’s Past airs on Sunday (March 17) from 6.05pm on Channel 5.

Are you a Helen Skelton fan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.