Helen Skelton has revealed the real reason she still keeps pictures of her ex-husband Richie Myler on her Instagram.

The Countryfile presenter, 40, and Leeds Rhino rugby player Richie, 33, announced they had split last year, just 4 months after welcoming their third child, Elsie Kate.

Helen Skelton announced Richie Myler split last year

Taking to Instagram to announce their split last year, Helen wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

The ex-couple who are parents to sons Ernie, 8, Louis, 6, and 22-month-old daughter Elsie.

Mum-of-three Helen still has pictures of her ex on her Instagram. She recently revealed the real reason why she keeps those pictures on her Instagram – and why she hasn’t cut the rugby star out of her life completely.

She revealed the pictures are just for her children

Opening up to fans in her autobiography In My Stride, Helen confessed she wanted her ex to remain a constant presence in her and their children’s lives. She also added that she also wanted her kids to remember they were together.

“I want them to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s OK too,” Helen explained.

Helen Skelton opens up about keeping pictures of her ex-husband on her Instagram (Credit: Lorraine)

She was shocked at her split

Meanwhile, the telly presenter admitted how she was shocked by the breakdown of their marriage. She said: “I was in shock.”

I know that following break-ups. People often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me.

However, Helen has not opened up about why she split from ex-Richie. She admitted she was “so heartbroken” by the events that she didn’t tell her parents for some time, as she didn’t want to ‘inflict’ pain on them.

Since then, she said that her parents have shown so much support towards her, so much that she even moved back in with them to rebuild her family life again.

