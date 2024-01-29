Gregg Wallace has admitted he is ‘troubled’ by one particular aspect relating to his autistic son Sid’s condition.

Dad of three Gregg, 59, shares his youngest child – born in 2019 – with wife Anna.

The MasterChef star stepped back from Inside The Factory after seven years to spend more time at home with their four-year-old, who is non-verbal and still in nappies.

However, Gregg recently told The Sun he worries about not being able to explain things to Sid.

‘When he’s unhappy, he can’t tell us’

Gregg is said to have become involved with the Ambitious About Autism charity. He also considers it fortunate Sid is very happy at his special needs school.

But Gregg also told The Sun he finds it “troubling” that it isn’t possible to communicate fully with Sid.

Gregg explained: “When he’s unhappy, he can’t tell us. If he’s scared or unwell, he can’t tell us. That’s quite nerve-racking for a parent.

That’s quite nerve-racking for a parent.

“If he has to go to the doctor and have an injection, we can’t explain. We just take him into a room where someone stabs him in the arm. These are troubling things, so we want more communication. We don’t care what form it takes.”

‘We are optimistic’

Nonetheless, the proud dad is “optimistic” for how Sid’s communication is “improving”.

“There’s lots of eye contact and smiles, and a cuddle is Sid’s default position. He’s spending more time interacting with toys and with us, so we are optimistic,” Gregg added.

Speaking to MailOnline in 2023, Gregg previously admitted his devastation at the limits to understanding Sid’s thoughts.

He said at the time: “We don’t know at the moment what Sid’s feeling, because he’s unable to tell us. But for the time being all our dreams of how we wanted to interact with that child are gone.”

