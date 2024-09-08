Giovanni Pernice has confirmed he is returning to Strictly by appearing in the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing, Ballando con le Stelle.

The Italian dancer found himself embroiled in controversy earlier this year when he exited the BBC’s Saturday night line-up. Giovanni, who joined the show in 2014, was accused of “bullying” 2023 celeb partner Amanda Abington.

Giovanni has denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”. An investigation into behind-the-scenes at the show is currently taking place.

But now, Giovanni is heading back to the dance floor over in Italy – and fans are over the moon.

Giovanni Pernice has shared some exciting news (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice confirms Strictly return

On Saturday (September 7) Giovanni took to his Instagram to share some big career news.

Finally, I’m back on the dance floor

He captioned a video: “Hey guys!! I’m delighted to announce that from next week I will be joining the cast of @ballandoconlestelle – the Italian Dancing with the Stars. I can’t wait to get started and to get back to dancing for all of you! Thank you for all of your continued support!”

In the video, Giovanni shared his excitement and said: “I’m excited because finally, I’m back on the dance floor and hopefully, I will create some new magic on the dance floor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Fans react to Giovanni Pernice’s TV return

As expected, fans were over the moon to hear about Giovanni’s TV comeback. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Strictly’s loss, you should be on here. Will miss your talent, the show won’t be the same.”

So happy you’ll be back in the ballroom

A second added: “Congratulations Gio, so happy that you’re back to doing what you do best, Strictly‘s loss is their gain, I wish you well as always, you have my support always.” A third also penned: “This is so exciting!! Congratulations So happy you’ll be back in the ballroom! Proud of you.”

Gio will now be appearing in the Italian version of the show (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Strictly scandal

The Strictly scandal began when Amanda Abbington – Giovanni’s 2023 dance partner on the show – lodged formal complaints.

Amanda accused the dancer of “bullying” and “abusive” behavior during rehearsals.

Soon after, others – including Laura Whitmore – echoed similar sentiments claiming to have experienced “inappropriate” behaviour on the show. She danced with Giovanni in 2016.

Despite the gravity of the accusations, Giovanni has maintained his innocence and continued to deny all allegations.

Giovanni denies allegations

Giovanni shared a statement earlier this year to deny the allegations against him.

“I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name,” Giovanni wrote on Instagram. He added: “No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Giovanni Pernice tipped for I’m A Celebrity stint days before Strictly 2024 launch