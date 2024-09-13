I’m A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith is now a grandmother of two, as her daughter, Skylar, has welcomed a second baby.

28-year old immigration lawyer, Skylar, had her first son, Landon, in 2020. Landon, Skylar and husband Aaron live together in the US.

Gillian has become a grandmother to a little girl (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Announcing the arrival of her granddaughter, Gillian said on her Instagram Stories on Thursday: “Baby girl arrived this morning into the McKeith family at 1:01am.”

Meanwhile, she added: “Mummy @skylarmckeith and baby doing well. What a fabulous day.”

Gillian’s eldest was spotted sporting a baby bump over the summer as she supported her younger sister, Afton, at the St John’s Wood High Street Festival.

The pair twinned in cute pink outfits.

Skylar McKeith, Gillian McKeith’s daughter, has had a baby (Credit: Cat Morley/ SOPA Images/ Shutterstock)

In addition, Skylar later told ED!: “I really enjoyed the fashion show in St John’s Wood where my sister Afton McKeith was modelling for the fabulous Rigby and Peller. I am so proud of my sister Afton as she is such a talented dancer and performer.

“I was very impressed that Afton dropped into the splits at the end of the runway. The entire audience was mesmerised and cheering.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afton Alivia-McKeith (@aftonmckeith)

Meanwhile, she then continued to spill the tea on the baby news: “It was such a fun day out especially when I am so pregnant. I am looking forward to a new addition to the McKeith family. My mum is fantastic with my son and is so excited about baby number 2.”

Gillian appeared on I’m A Celebrity back in 2010.

