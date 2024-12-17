TV star George Clarke was mugged at knifepoint last night (December 16) and had his watch taken. He took to Instagram to detail the scary encounter.

The 50-year-old architect and designer, best known for shows such as Amazing Spaces and The Restoration Man, did not reveal where and when exactly he got robbed.

However, he did reveal that his watch got stolen but he was left uninjured. Fans concerned about George’s state flooded his post with supportive messages.

George Clarke’s watch was stolen

In his latest Instagram post, George revealed that he got mugged last night. He wrote: “To the little [bleep] who stole my watch tonight… I pity you.”

It was in the comments that he shared more details about the nerve-wracking encounter with the robber, who supposedly had a knife on him.

He said in the comments: “It’s only a watch at the end of the day. Although I loved it and grafted for it. But I could have been stabbed so let it go.”

When fans asked if he was safe, the Amazing Spaces star replied: “I’m okay. I’m just angry with myself. I wanted to hit him but I’d be the one done for assault!”

George thanked fans for extending their support. He said: “Thank you for all of your kind words. I really appreciate it. At the end of the day, it’s only a watch…I loved it but thankfully it had no sentimental value…”

Incident has fans concerned

The fact that George was robbed at knifepoint has left his fans extremely concerned.

One of his followers wrote: “That’s rough. Frightening. Sorry, George.”

Another added: “Hope you are okay and weren’t hurt.”

A third fan said: “Omg! Are you okay?! I’m so sorry that happened to you. The thief will get karma!”

