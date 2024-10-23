Tributes pour in as Olympian and World’s Strongest Man Geoff Capes dies aged 75

The death of Geoff Capes has been announced tonight (October 23), with tributes pouring in from around the world.

Geoff was twice named the World’s Strongest Man and he was also a British shot-putter. He was aged 75.

The death of Geoff Capes has been announced by his family (Credit: Mike Hollist/ANL/Shutterstock)

Death of Geoff Capes: Family share statement

A statement from his family read: “The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October. Britain’s finest shot-putter and twice world’s strongest man.”

Geoff was crowned UK shot put champion three times. He claimed gold at the 1984 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch and defended the title four years later in Edmonton, Canada.

He also gold at the European Indoor Championships in Gothenburg and Munich in 1984 and 1986.

The athlete represented Britain at three Olympic Games, finishing sixth at Montreal 1976 and fifth at Moscow 1980.

He achieved his personal best throw of 21.68m in 1980. It was a throw which stood as a British record until 2003.

He became a professional strongman following the Olympics in Moscow.

Tributes pour in

Fans have been sending their condolences on Twitter.

One said: “RIP Geoff Capes. Proper UK household name back in the day.” Another added: “Geoff Capes, the legend. You were an inspiration. RIP champ.” A third commented: “Sad news.”

Another added: “Genuinely sad to see the passing of one of my childhood heroes, Geoff Capes. RIP big man.”

“Sad to hear about Geoff Capes passing away today at the age of 75. I loved watching The World’s Strongest Man as a kid when he appeared on it,” said another.

“Rip Geoff Capes….for years my go to name when a show of strength was needed! Childhood hero,” another sadly added.

