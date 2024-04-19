Former Hollyoaks actor Gemma Atkinson admits “it’s tough” as her fiance Gorka Marquez is on tour away from the family, overseas.

Gemma and Gorka first met on Strictly in 2017 and formed a relationship shortly after. The engaged couple currently have two children — daughter Mia and son Thiago, who was born last July.

Gemma and Gorka share two children together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Nearly a year after giving birth to Thiago, Gemma returned to work at Hits Radio. When asked how she was coping with her children while Gorka was on tour, Gemma said: “He’s away for five weeks now who knows where, he’s all over the shop.

“It is tough and it isn’t – it takes a village they say with kids and I’m very fortunate that me Mum and me sister are very close by,” she continued.

It’s all me and Gorka have known.

“But it’s all me and Gorka have known, so sometimes it is easier for me to get into the routine with the children whilst he’s not here and then he comes back and ruins the routine.”

Gemma jokingly added that Gorka is “nice to have around the house”.

Gemma misses Gorka’s cooking while he’s on tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I have to make me own meals now’

While away, Gemma admitted that she misses Gorka’s cooking, referring to him as a “fantastic chef” and “really good in the kitchen”.

“The hardest thing is I have to make me own meals now which is awful isn’t it?!” Gemma continued.

Gemma also stated that the school run is more “manic” when Gorka isn’t there. She said: “I have to get Thiago sorted and if he does a poonami I have to deal with it now whereas Gorka could step in while I sorted Mia.”

“I feel like I need to be an octopus but it’s fine it’s only two!”

