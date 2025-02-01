Gary Kemp on ‘falling apart’ after loss of his parents within two days of each other

Gary Kemp previously opened up about the loss of his parents, revealing he “fell apart” in therapy when discussing it.
The Spandau Ballet star – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (February 1) – was left heartbroken in 2009 when his parents tragically died within two days of each other.
And a recent interview, Gary candidly shared that he hadn’t grieved for his parents “properly” – until he went to therapy and started unpicking his past.
Gary Kemp on ‘falling apart’ in therapy
Speaking to The Times, Gary revealed that his anxiety and “addiction” to the 24-hour-news cycle is what led to him seeking help.
“I was addicted to the 24-hour news cycle. I wasn’t sleeping and was very anxious,” Gary shared.
The musician then went on to share how he “fell apart” in therapy after the topic of his family came up.
Gary explained: “It was all fine until the therapist said: ‘Tell me a bit about your family,’ and that was it. I couldn’t talk for 10 minutes. I just fell apart.”
Gary said he hasn’t ‘grieved for properly’ for ‘so many things’
Actor Gary added: “My parents, my life … so many things I haven’t grieved for properly. I have a life of complete privilege. I hate the idea of the whingeing, self-obsessed rock star.”
“But maybe privilege is part of the problem. The life I’ve had compared with where my brother [Spandau Ballet bandmate Martin Kemp], my parents and I came from is just mind-blowing.”
Martin Kemp’s health battle
Gary’s brother Martin Kemp has also had his own heartbreaking health battles over the years.
In 1995, Martin noticed a lump on his head. He was then diagnosed with two brain tumours.
Due to his diagnosis, he was unable to work for four years. He also developed epilepsy as a result. At the time Martin and wife Shirlie had two young children, and faced financial difficulty.
Watch Gary on James Martin’s Saturday Morning at 9:30 on Saturday (February 1)
Read more: Martin Kemp on rows with brother Gary that ended in a ‘proper fist fight’
So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.