Inside Charlie Dimmock’s love life – ‘no regrets’ over affair; why she’ll never marry; her ‘selfish’ behaviour in relationships

Charlie Dimmock is a staple on our TV screens with her hit show Garden Rescue – but what’s her life like away from the cameras?

The TV presenter, 57, has opened up about her personal life on a few occasions, especially her love life.

From having “no regrets” over an affair to why she’ll never marry, here’s everything about Charlie’s love life.

Charlie Dimmock has opened up about her love life on a few occasions (Credit: Cover Images)

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on affair

Charlie made her telly breakthrough on Ground Force in the late 1990s. But in 2001, Charlie made headlines following an affair with a co-worker.

She said the fling with Andy Simmons – a microphone operator on Ground Force – brought her 13-year relationship with John Mushet to an end.

In 2002, Charlie told the Daily Mail: “I don’t see Andy any more, but I don’t regret what happened. You wouldn’t do anything if you kept worrying about what might go wrong.

“John and I had been together for a long time so when we split up I relied heavily on family and close friends. I’ve discovered that the most difficult after effect of the break-up is getting into another relationship.”

Charlie once admitted she had “no regrets” over an affair (Credit: BBC)

Why Charlie Dimmock won’t marry

Elsewhere, Charlie has previously spoken about why she’ll never get married.

Speaking to the Daily Mail on 2014, Charlie said she felt “too old” for marriage. She said: “I’m too old now, certainly too old for marriage – there’s no point. I can’t see anything happening when it comes to romance; somebody would have to really bowl me over.

“I am quite content without a man in my life.”

She added: “I’m quite happy as I am with my cat, my dog and my horse. They’re all the company I need. I think that if I did meet someone I’d prefer a partnership to marriage. That’s terrible isn’t it? Very selfish, that’s what they say, isn’t it? But I like being able to do what I want.”

Charlie said she can be “selfish” when it comes to relationships (Credit: BBC)

Charlie has also delved into what she’s like in relationships, admitting she can be “selfish”.

Speaking in 2016, the TV star explained: “I like my own company. I like to do what I want to do, I’m very selfish like that. I don’t mind fitting in a bit, but I like to be able to get away and have the house to myself.”

Read more: Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on her surprising soap cameo: ‘I’ll stick to what I know and love best – gardening!’

Garden Rescue airs on Sunday (April 14) from 4.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.