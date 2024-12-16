Fearne Cotton breaks silence following marriage split as she admits feeling under ‘immense pressure’

Days after announcing she and her husband had split, Fearne Cotton released an episode of her Happy Place podcast (December 16), in which she speaks on the “immense pressure” she feels as an ambitious woman to “have it all”.

On December 13, Fearne revealed that she and her husband Jesse Wood were calling it quits.

Their marriage lasted 10 years. They share two children together, Honey and Rex. Fearne is also stepmum to Jesse’s children from his first marriage, Arthur and Lola.

Fearne has had a rollercoaster year. She recently went into hospital for two benign rumours in her jawline, which understandably caused quite a scare.

Fearne Cotton talks ‘immense pressure’ amid her and Jesse Wood’s split

Speaking on the latest episode of her Happy Place podcast, Fearne said women often feel an “immense pressure” to “have it all”.

Having lived through a stressful period in her life, with her health scares and the end of her marriage, Fearne told her guest, beauty expert Caroline Hirons, that the “pressure is immense”.

“There is a lot of pressure for women to prove ourselves,” she said. “That we can run businesses. I’m trying to do the same with Happy Place. But if we are honest, the pressure is immense.

“I can imagine you [Caroline] are like me. There are lots of things I’d like to do, lots of goals.

“I want to grow and expand myself in many ways but I don’t want to feel depleted and stressed out, and not be able to be present in my family home.” She added that she wants to have time with her friends, and “have fun”.

There is still that toxic sort of trope that women can have it all, which I don’t believe.

Caroline agreed, insisting that, if you’re a woman with a husband and children, and you want to run your own business, achieving balance in life is impossible. However, this seems to work for her, as she thrives under pressure.

Both women then went on to say they feel bored if they are not working; going on a spa trip is Caroline’s idea of “hell on Earth”, she even went so far as to say.

Fearne Cotton announces split from husband

The London-born presenter and author posted on Instagram last week to announce her split from husband Jesse Wood.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage,” the statement began.

Fearne added that their priority “has been, and will always be” their children.

“We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time,” she added.

She’s also been in the news because of her health issues.

Fearne shed some light on her condition on December 3 when, on Instagram, she said she had a benign tumour on her jaw, just below her ear.

“Another little tiny one above it,” she explained. “I’m grateful they’re benign. They need to come out because they’re on a nerve,” she said.

Davina McCall, who recently underwent surgery of her own to remove a benign tumour from her brain, was among those sharing her well wishes on social media.

