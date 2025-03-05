Wife of Fearne Cotton’s ‘new boyfriend’ left ‘devastated’ over pictures of her husband kissing star: ‘There are kids involved’

The ex-wife of Fearne Cotton’s ‘new boyfriend’ reportedly found out about their romance after seeing photos of them kissing in the papers.

Fearne split from husband Jesse Wood after 10 years of marriage in December 2024. The pair share two children – Rex, 11, and a daughter, Honey, nine.

Appearing to find love again, last week, photos surfaced of Fearne kissing director Elliot Hegarty, following a night out in Soho, London.

And now it’s been claimed that Elliot’s ex-wife has been left “devastated” after finding out he is reportedly dating Fearne, following the kissing snaps.

Fearne Cotton snapped kissing ‘new boyfriend’

Fearne and new beau Elliot – who has worked on Disney+’s Rivals – were snapped kissing just 11 weeks after the TV presenter announced her separation from Jesse.

In the photos, Fearne could be seen wearing a black coat and heeled boots as she locked lips with Elliot. Meanwhile, the director rocked a dark-coloured jacket and a pair of jeans.

Laura is totally shocked and devastated.

Elliot also has three children with his ex-wife, Laura. It’s been claimed that Elliot and Laura – who married in 2004 – previously lived in North London, but split on Boxing Day.

However, following the kissing snaps of Fearne and Elliot being released, it’s been reported that Laura is “devastated” after finding out her ex is said to be dating the TV star.

Wife of Fearne Cotton’s boyfriend ‘devastated’

“Laura is totally shocked and devastated because she only knew about Elliot being with Fearne when she saw the pictures all over the media,” a source alleged to MailOnline.

They continued: “She’s already going through a difficult time, and this has just added to her heartbreak. It wasn’t an easy split because there are also children involved. These pictures have not helped matters,” they added.

Another source also told the publication that the whole ordeal “has been quite ghastly” for Laura.

They alleged: “They’ve tried to keep good relations for the sake of the kids. But I fear that things could now get a bit awkward between them.”

ED! has contacted Fearne’s representatives for comment.

Fearne and husband split in December

Fearne announced the end of her marriage with Jesse back in December.

Via a statement on Instagram she wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that Jesse and I are ending our marriage. Our priority has been and always will be our children. We please ask that you respect the privacy of our family at this time.”

