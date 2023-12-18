GMB presenter Ellie Phillips expecting her first baby as she admits ‘it wasn’t easy for us’

Good Morning Britain contributor Ellie Phillips is expecting her first baby with husband Rob Dee.

The journalist shared her happy news with Hello! magazine and said: “I’m so happy! It’s such a relief to finally be able to tell people.”

In fact, Ellie had been trying to get pregnant for a while.

The 36-year-old TV presenter said: “I have polycystic ovaries so getting pregnant wasn’t easy for us. We’d been trying for a long time and were about to embark on assisted ovulation. We even had the trigger injection chilling in our fridge ready for my next cycle. But by some miracle, we managed to conceive naturally.”

Ellie Phillips on conceiving baby naturally

GMB journalist Ellie and logistics manager Rob married in 2022 and are expecting their new arrival next year. And now the star says that she’s relieved she’s finally able to open up about her pregnancy.

Ellie said the “three-month rule” has been really difficult to navigate due to “all my pregnancy symptoms”.

Calling the first trimester “not pretty”, Ellie added: “They say bringing life into the world is the most beautiful thing, but the first trimester has definitely not been pretty. I have a newfound respect for every woman who has put their body through this. It is physically and emotionally overwhelming.”

Pregnant Ellie ‘wiped out’ by Covid

She then thanked everyone behind the scenes at the television studios where she works for helping her to carry on working through it.

Just last week Ellie returned to TV duties after being “wiped out” by a nasty bout of Covid.

She said on Instagram: “Back with a bang. After Covid completely wiped me out for almost two weeks, it feels so blummin’ good to be well enough to make my return to TV! #EllieOnTheTelly.”

