Ella Toone’s wedding details have emerged after the England and Manchester United midfielder married Joe Bunney in Cheshire

As reported by the Daily Mail, the couple said “I do” on Wednesday at Colshaw Hall. The publication revealed the ceremony and published exclusive pictures from the day.

Those images, which you can also see here, showed the newlyweds walking hand in hand through the grounds. Family and friends surrounded them as they celebrated.

Ella, 26, wore a floor-length cowl neck dress with a veil. She carried a white bouquet and wore her hair in a high bun.

Joe, 32, wore a white tuxedo with a black bow tie and waistcoat.

Ella Toone has married her partner Joe Bunney (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Ella Toone’s wedding felt like a Lionesses reunion

The wedding brought together many of her England teammates. The guestlist gave the day a strong football feel.

Alessia Russo reportedly served as maid of honour for her close friend. Mary Earps, Lauren Hemp, Keira Walsh, Taylor Hinds and Lucy Bronze also attended.

Ella Toone and Joe Bunney relationship timeline Ella Toone and Joe Bunney were together for five years before marrying in Cheshire.

They met through mutual friends and a shared football background.

Joe Bunney is a former professional footballer who later moved into non-league football and coaching.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025 after Bunney proposed during a holiday in Ibiza.

Toone shared the engagement news with the caption: “Forever… 04/08/25.”

Bunney’s son Arlo was part of the proposal and held a red rose and the engagement ring.

The couple married at Colshaw Hall on a Wednesday ceremony in Cheshire.

Beth Mead, Georgia Stanway, Millie Turner, Katie Zelem and Jess Park joined them too. That turned the celebration into a major Lionesses get-together.

How Ella and Joe reached this moment

Ella and Joe married after five years together. They first met through mutual friends and their shared background in football.

Joe is a former professional footballer. He now plays non-league football and works as a coach.

The Daily Mail reported that he also works as assistant manager at Hyde United. He also coaches at Toone’s ET7 Academy, which aims to mentor young girls who want to get into football.

Their relationship has often drawn attention because of their club loyalties. Joe supports Manchester City, while Ella plays for Manchester United.

That rivalry did not stop the romance. The pair announced their engagement last summer, days after England beat Spain in Switzerland to win back-to-back Euros crowns.

Joe proposed during a holiday in Ibiza in August last year. He asked the question in front of a large red rose archway with a sign that read: “Will you marry me?”

Who attended Ella Toone’s wedding Several England team-mates attended Ella Toone and Joe Bunney’s wedding in Cheshire. Alessia Russo served as maid of honour.

Mary Earps attended.

Lauren Hemp attended.

Keira Walsh attended.

Taylor Hinds attended.

Lucy Bronze attended.

Beth Mead attended.

Georgia Stanway attended.

Millie Turner attended.

Katie Zelem attended.

Jess Park attended.

After the proposal, Ella shared photos and wrote: “Forever… 04/08/25.”

Joe’s five-year-old son Arlo also featured in the moment. He held a red rose and the engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Toone (@ellatoone)

The Ibiza trip that hinted at Ella Toone’s wedding mood

Before the wedding, Ella celebrated her hen party in Ibiza. Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway joined the trip.

Mary Earps also attended. The Daily Mail reported that the group visited Wayne Lineker’s beach club before heading to Ushuaïa later that night.

Read more: Lionesses star Ella Toone reveals her grandmother died just hours before the Euro final

Ella later shared pictures from the trip and wrote: “The best hen with all my favourite people. Ibiza I (love) you. Bring on the wedding!!

“Shoutout to the best MOH in the business … what would I do without you (Russo)”

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