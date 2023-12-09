EastEnders star Michael Greco to become a father again at 53: ‘Absolutely over the moon’

EastEnders star Michael Greco has announced that he’s set to welcome a second child, with the star to become a dad again at the age of 53.

The star, best known for playing Beppe DiMarco, shared the happy news on Instagram.

EastEnders star Michael Greco shares baby news

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Friday, December 8), EastEnders star Michael announced that he was going to become a father again.

He shared a snap of the baby scan with his 51.8k followers.

“Absolutely over the moon to announce another Baby Greco is on the way,” he captioned the post.

“My beautiful boy Gianluca cannot wait to see his younger sibling,” he then continued.

“Thank you God for giving me another miracle baby. See you in June bubba. Xxx,” he then added.

Michael is having another baby! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans react to EastEnders star Michael Greco baby news

The star’s fans and followers took to the comment section to share their congratulations.

“Mate. What wonderful news!! Congratulations. So happy for you,” Corrie star Craig Kelly wrote.

“You’re like a bus mate, wait 50 years and two come in succession!” co-star Dean Gaffney joked.

“Congratulations to you and your family,” another follower commented. “Wow, huge congratulations to you both . Gianluca will make an an awesome big brother,” a third gushed.

“Amazing news! Congratulations to all 3 of you,” another said.

Michael welcomed Gianluca in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Michael and baby Gianluca

Michael became a father for the first time at 50 back in 2021.

His son, Gianluca was born six weeks premature and was in ICU for several weeks before Michael and his partner, Helen, could take him home.

Gianluca was born with a condition Gastroschisis, which is when the bowel or the intestines are outside of the stomach.

During an appearance on Loose Women last February, Michael revealed that the whole experience had taken its toll on his mental health.

“I was always the one people came to and asked ‘can you help me out. And now, the last seven months have been tough,” he said at the time.

“I have to say, any charity work I do in the future will always be for Great Ormond Street because they helped save my son’s life,” he later added.

