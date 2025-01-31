Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge took to Instagram this week to celebrate a special milestone.

To celebrate son Arthur’s 12th birthday, the couple posted rare pictures of their son, including some of him as a just-born baby.

They also share a younger daughter named Dorothy, who features in the pictures, too.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge celebrate son’s birthday

The Escape to the Chateau stars threw an extravagant birthday party for their son at their family home and the children had a ball. The special day included a game of laser tag, a lot of toys and handfuls of sweet treats.

In the pictures, the birthday boy is seen posing next to his little sister and alongside his friends and fellow partygoers.

The adorable post also features pictures of Arthur when he was just born and is being carried by his doting parents.

In one surprise photo, Angel is seen swaddling her newborn son in a blanket. The next picture is of Dick carrying little Arthur.

The caption read: “Happy 12th birthday to our kind funny, clever and gorgeous little man! (not that we are bias). Feels like yesterday that we held Arthur in our arms for the first time.”

They then added: “This weekend saw 28 kids take over the Chateau with Laser Tag and lots of games…it even snowed!

“Merry birthday Arthur! Love you more than you will ever know.”

Fans of the Strawbridge family were thrilled to see pictures from Arthur’s special day and others featuring “precious” moments from their lives.

One fan wrote: “How precious those baby pictures!”

Another added: “Arthur, you have been a joy to watch grow up on the show. You’ve touched many hearts around the world, just by being YOU!”

A third one wrote: “Happiest birthday wishes, Arthur! I have watched you grow into a fabulous young man. Thank you so much for sharing him with us Dick and Angel.”

Arguments

Dick and Angel, who have been married for nine years, have an 18-year age gap. They previously admitted that the age gap has them arguing “all the time”.

Dick has two more children – James and Charlotte – from his first marriage to Brigit.

