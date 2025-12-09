Denise Welch, 67, fiercely defended by fans as she poses in plunging swimsuit: ‘Don’t shame other women’

Denise Welch’s fans have rushed to defend the Loose Women star after she posed in a plunging swimsuit.

Presenter Denise, 67, is out in Los Angeles at the moment. Making the most of the warm weather, she recently shared a video of her showing off her basketball skills.

But it was Denise’s choice of attire that got plenty of people talking….

The presenter looked incredible in the swimsuit post (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch wows in swimsuit

On Monday (December 8) Denise took to her Instagram and shared a video of her playing basketball in Los Angeles.

The former Corrie star looked stunning in just a black and orange swimsuit as she showed off her moves on the court.

She captioned the post: “Got my head in the game!!!! Did it??? Old Spice to Sporty Spice.”

And it’s fair to say Denise’s followers went wild over her latest swimwear post. However, one troll criticised Denise, in which her fans quickly rallied around with support.

Fans defend Denise

In the comments section of Denise’s post, one troll penned: “Stop stop in swimming suits. I’m same age as you Denise & we just need to dress eloquently.”

As expected, fans of Denise quickly defended her and clapped back. One person declared: “Did you actually say that. Omg. Don’t shame other women.”

Someone else fumed: “Why? You do you, let others be happy in their own choices.” Meanwhile, another fan gushed over Denise and wrote: “You look fab Denise.”

Echoing their thoughts, a second penned: “Wow! You look so amazing!” A third fan wrote: “Looking fantastic Denise.”

Denise’s health admission

It comes after Denise opened up about her ADHD diagnosis in October, and revealed she actually discovered she had the condition thanks to one of her co-stars.

Denise first revealed her ADHD diagnosis back in 2023. But over the years she hasn’t actually spoken about it that much.

However, in an interview on Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail podcast, she revealed more about how it has affected her. Denise also opened up about how she discovered she had it.

