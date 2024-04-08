Dame Deborah James has been remembered as her brother Ben finally married his long-term partner Ashley.

Deborah died at the age of 40 in June 2022 after a battle with bowel cancer.

Her mum has taken to Instagram to share the happy news of Ben and Ashley’s wedding this weekend. She remembered Deborah and Ashley’s mum, Sue, who are both sadly no longer with us.

Alongside a video montage filled with snaps from Ben and new wife Ashley’s happy day, mum Heather shared a touching caption.

Deborah James died in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James’ brother gets married

She wrote: “What a wonderful time in Barbados celebrating Ben and Ashley’s wedding.

“It was so special to have the families there together with the closest and oldest friends of Ben and Ashley.

“Although 2 very special people sadly are no longer with us we all celebrated the joy and pride that Sue (Ashley’s mum) and Deborah would have felt.

“A huge thank you to everyone who joined us and the amazing hospitality that the people of Barbados showed us throughout the wedding celebrations.

Deborah James’ mum Heather shared the stunning images (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“The marriage service in the beautiful parish church of St. James was just perfect!”

She concluded: “What a way to start your married life together! So proud and filled with love for you both.”

One snap showed that both Deborah and Sue were part of the ceremony. Quotes from the both were printed in the order of service.

Sue’s read: “Be near the sea, good friends, fun, mystery, lots of laughter. Do things you love.”

Meanwhile, Deborah’s said: “Find a life worth enjoying, take risks, love deeply, have no regrets, and always, always have rebellious hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deborah James (@bowelbabe)

Deborah ‘sad’ she wouldn’t be at wedding

Deborah celebrated Ben proposing to Ashley after 11 years together in her final days.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: “They finally did it and then Facetimed me from Cornwall and then friends all afterwards. My mouth was still opened for the rest of the day!

“I couldn’t be prouder to be able to finally say that @ashleyclairehall will be my sister in law – I adore her. And she makes @benjaminrjames happy which is all that matters and vice versa.

“Of course I’m sad I won’t see the wedding. But it gave me an excuse to throw my last impromptu party (and I even sat at the table for a bit of it!).”

Read more: Deborah James’ family praise Princess of Wales amid cancer diagnosis: ‘Deborah would be proud’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.