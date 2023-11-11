Dawn French forced to postpone tour dates due to knee injury: ‘Won’t let me walk’

Dawn French fans have been left devastated after the star announced she will be cancelling several of her upcoming gigs due to injury.
The 66-year-old has been travelling the UK with her live show Dawn French Is a Huge [Bleep], but yesterday (November 10) announced her decision to end the tour early.
Dawn French announces disappointing gig news
Taking to Instagram just hours before she was due on stage in Cornwall, Dawn said: “Hey folks. It’s with a massively heavy heart and FURIOUS tits that I have to admit defeat and postpone all of my remaining tour dates from tonight onward. My STUPID SELFISH ol’arthritic knee has totally given up & won’t let me walk. I am swearing a lot. I am berefet to let you down. Sorry.”
The comedian continued with some slightlier cheerier news: “On the upside, I can have the op I so desperately need, earlier than planned.”
She finished up by saying: “Ouch. And sorry again. We are working hard to reschedule all the dates. Bear with…”
As well as this weekend’s gigs in Cornwall, Dawn had performances scheduled in Nottingham, High Wycombe, Buxton, Basingstoke, Bath, Brighton, and Guilford.
Fans wish Dawn French a speedy recovery
While Dawn’s fans inevitably expressed disappointment at the news, she was likewise overwhelmed with comments of support following the announcement.
“Having seen u in Cardiff, its worth the wait! Magic healing well wishes.” Said one caring fan.
Another person told her: “Get well soon you amazing lady.”
Dawn also had the back of her showbiz pals, with Ruth Langsford commenting: “Poor you….hope you manage to get in for that op soon. Have a good, bloody swear!”
Fellow comedian Sarah Milican also reached out to say: “Hope you feel much better soon.”
Steph McGovern also commented: “Sending all the love” followed by three love hearts.
