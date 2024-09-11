Foo Fighters fans share devastation as Dave Grohl admits he has fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage: ‘How could you?!’

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl has fathered a fourth child – but not with his wife.

The American musician, 55, shared the shocking news that he has a fourth child outside of his 21-year marriage with wife Jordyn Blum, who he shares three children with.

The Everlong singer took to social media to share the bombshell news and just hours later he was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter), with countless fans reacting with utter devastation over his confession…

Dave Grohl admits he has fathered a child outside of his marriage

The star, who has turned the comment section off on his announcement post, wrote to Instagram: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

He concluded: “We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Dave did not share the identity of the woman he has fathered his fourth child with.

An outpouring of music fans flocked to social media to react, with plenty sharing their disappointment and frustration. One fumed: “Shocking news by Dave Grohl,” and another agreed “Dave Grohl, how could you?”

Another shared their disbelief and stated: “Wait, what? What’s happened with Dave Grohl.”

A fourth wrote: “Damn disappointed to hear about Dave Grohl. Come on man you were meant to be a good one.”

“Dave Grohl. Disappointing, but I’m not surprised,” remarked another.

“Wow, Dave Grohl is a real piece of [bleep],” chimed in a sixth.

Dave Grohl on his family

Dave and his wife Jordyn welcomed their first child, Violet, 18, in 2006. At the time, Dave told People how parenthood changed his dynamic with Jordyn. He said: “We don’t talk about how much we drank last night [anymore].

“[Now] it’s how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. We used to go on the road for three months at a time. It’s a struggle for me to leave for even 12 days.

“I realised the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now.”

They also share daughter Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

Back in 2010, the singer previously expressed his close relationship with his family. He told TIME Magazine: “I don’t like being away from my kids. I don’t like being away from them for more than 12 days.

“But everything in my life has changed. The band is not the most important thing in my life.My kids are the most important thing in my life, for sure. And they’re in charge of my career.”

