Singer and X Factor judge Dannii Minogue has opened up about how “brutal” comments about her appearance impacted her.

The Australian star, 53, rose to fame in the 1980s as Emma Jackson in soap opera Home and Away. She later became a judge on The X Factor in the UK between 2007 and 2010.

X Factor judge Dannii Minogue compared to sister Kylie Minogue’s ‘completely different’ body shape

With a career spanning several decades, Dannii appeared on Fearne Cotton’s My Happy Place podcast to discuss the highs and lows of her career.

“The hardest time I had was not long after I arrived in the UK. Photographers were literally throwing themselves on the ground to get angles and shoot up your dress and your skirt,” she explained. At the time, she was only 19.

She also recalled that early on, she was compared to her older sister Kylie Mingoue’s “completely different” body shape. This heavily impacted her mental health.

“I wasn’t living up to her body, which at the time, fitted the standards of what the only body shape there was, slim,” Dannii told Fearne.

“Now, there’s so much based around curves, that’s always been me, yet I was like a square trying to fit through a hole, still, do what I was doing, still evolve out of a teenager into a woman, on my own, at the other side of the world.”

‘It went on for years’

Dannii said she would “read back how nasty the comments were” and had to “keep reminding myself” that if she wasn’t reading them, would she “get up in the morning” and ask if she was happy with herself.

The Put The Needle On It hitmaker shared she was “so mentally strong”. However, she told her friends: “I know that if I wasn’t mentally strong and I did have any kind of eating disorder, I would not be alive now.”

Dannii declared the statement a “fact”. And said the scrutiny was “so brutal” and “went on for years”.

