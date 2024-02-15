Danniella Westbrook shares heartbreaking message after death of her father: ‘Thank you for never giving up on me’

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook has taken to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to her dad, Andrew Westbrook.

The star’s father passed away in January, after a battle with dementia.

She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write the touching message. Danniella also gave a glimpse into her father’s funeral, by snapping a picture of the funeral order of service booklet. On the booklet, a picture of her late father could be seen.

The star took to social media to share the sad news

Danniella Westbrook shares heartfelt tribute to her late father

Writing to social media, Danniella stated: “Thank you for loving me unconditionally. Thank you for always having time to listen or to spend with me.”

She added: “Thank you for always not telling me what I wanted to hear, thank you for never giving up on me, thank you for being my father and my friend. I will love you Dad. Always Danni x.”

The star has detailed her loss in a sweet tribute

Danniella Westbrook’s father battled dementia

The actress previously spoke out about Andrew’s health, dubbing the illness ‘horrible’.

In 2022, Danniella shared a selfie on Father’s Day with her dad and said of his health: “My dad who has dementia and luckily still remembers us all. Thank you Dad for being amazing all our lives and still today we love you.”

A post shared by Danniella Westbrook

Danniella’s father passed away in January

Danniella’s dad died last month. She wrote to social media at the time: “Held our hand till the end. Rest easy, Daddy. Jay and I will carry you in our hearts forever, and so will our children. We love you…”

Danniella was last seen on EastEnders in 2016

What is Danniella Westbrook doing now? When did she leave EastEnders?

The former soap star is best known for her role as Samantha Mitchell in EastEnders. She had an on again off again relationship with the programme. Danniella made her Sam Mitchell debut in 1990, but she left the soap in 1993 to embark on another project.

She returned in 1995 and later left after just a year. Danniella was reportedly axed due to drug use. Danniella last appeared as Sam in 2016, but hasn’t starred on the soap since.

The actress recently shared she was ‘ninety days clean’. In 2019, Danniella began working as a motivational speaker and often shares modelling photos.

