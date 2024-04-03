Colson Smith was snapped stepping out with his girlfriend as he supported a former Corrie co-star on Tuesday (April 2) evening.

Celebrity Big Brother runner up Colson, 25, went public with Taylor Gunn as she cheered him on during the ITV reality series’ finale last month.

She greeted him with a tender embrace as he departed the CBB house in third place.

As a result, fans were delighted to have a glimpse of the Craig Tinker actor’s make-up artist girlfriend for the first time.

And, amid the pair being snapped out and about, there are also claims they could be set to take ‘the next step’ in their relationship.

Colson Smith had a great run on CBB 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Corrie’s Colson Smith and girlfriend Taylor ‘to move in together’

Colson and Taylor were photographed in one another’s company again as they attended the Cluedo 2 stage show in Manchester yesterday. The show stars Strictly winner – and Colson’s soap pal – Ellie Leach as Miss Scarlett.

Taylor, 23, wore a long black coat and black leather trousers. Colson, meanwhile, was decked out in a grey hoodie and trainers.

Going by a recent report from The Sun, it seems they may soon be sharing living space, too. Although the tabloid has also claimed Taylor stayed in Colson’s home while he was on CBB.

Taylor was the first person Colson spoke to after leaving CBB (Credit: ITV)

‘Colson’s mum really loves her’

An insider previously told the news outlet Colson was ready to reveal more about his private life.

They are said to have said: “Colson and Taylor are really happy together. He is a private person, but it felt like the right time to share the romance.”

Colson Smith walking with girlfriend Taylor Gunn in Manchester (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Additionally, they went on: “Taylor is a make-up artist but also a wedding and events coordinator at Manchester Hall, where the Corrie cast often hosts parties.

It looks like they will be ready to make the next step and properly move in together any day now.

“Colson’s mum really loves her. It looks like they will be ready to make the next step and properly move in together any day now.”

ED! has approached a representative for Colson Smith for comment.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Colson Smith’s secret girlfriend Taylor makes TV debut at Celebrity Big Brother final

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.