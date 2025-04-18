Gutwrenching reason Colin Farrell is putting his disabled son in ‘long term care’: ‘It’s tricky’

Actor Colin Farrell has opened up about the heartbreaking decision to place his 21-year-old son, James, into a long-term care facility.

James, whom Colin shares with ex-partner Kim Bordenave, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a rare neuro-genetic disorder, at the age of four.

The condition causes severe intellectual and developmental delays, as well as challenges with speech, balance, and movement.

Now, as James enters adulthood, the Banshees of Inisherin and Penguin actor has revealed that he and Kim have made the emotionally difficult decision to transition their son into long-term care while they are still able to guide the process.

Colin Farrell opens up about placing his son in long-term care

“It’s tricky,” Colin admitted to Candis Magazine. “Some parents will say: ‘I want to take care of my child myself.’ And I respect that.”

But for him, the decision is about securing James’ future.

“My horror would be… what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash and she’s taken too? And then James is on his own? Then he’s a ward of the state, and he goes where? We’d have no say in it.”

Instead, Colin and Kim want to make sure James ends up somewhere that feels safe, connected, and full of life.

Colin explained that they are hoping to “find somewhere we like where he can go now, while we’re still alive and healthy. We can go and visit, and we can take him out sometimes.”

Colin’s vision for James’ future goes far beyond institutional care.

“We want him to find somewhere where he can have a full and happy life, where he feels connected,” he shared.

“He needs a bigger life than we can afford him. By having a sense of community that he feels connected to. By going out in the van every day and going to the supermarket and doing the shopping together, by going to the beach, museums, movies, all that stuff. Just a connected life.”

‘I want the world to treat him with kindness’

Colin has long been vocal about his son’s condition. He has also spoken about the need for society to be more inclusive and understanding of those with intellectual disabilities.

Speaking to People magazine last summer, the Oscar-nominated actor issued a heartfelt plea. “I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect.”

He also highlighted a major issue families face once their children age out of the education system.

“Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own. All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away. So you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society, and more often than not is left behind.”

To help change that narrative, Farrell launched the Colin Farrell Foundation.

The foundation is “committed to transforming the lives of individuals and families living with intellectual disability through education, awareness, advocacy, and innovative programs.”

As he and Kim take steps to secure a future where James can thrive independently within a supportive community, Colin’s message is a reminder of the long-term challenges faced by families caring for loved ones with special needs.

