Fans of Claudia Winkleman have delivered their verdict on the TV star stepping in for Graham Norton — and it’s not good news for Graham!

The iconic presenter, who hosts a range of shows from Strictly to The Traitors, hosted The Graham Norton Show on Friday night (February 28) as Graham is currently touring Down Under in Australia.

Claudia stepped in for Graham Norton while he was in Australia (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman steps in for Graham Norton

During the show’s opening segment, Claudia said: “I am so sorry Graham isn’t here. To be honest, nobody is more livid than me.

“That is the horrendous news. The brilliant news is that we have excellent guests.”

On the red couch, Claudia was joined by Rob Beckett, Toby Jones, Saoirse Monica Jackson, and Chris Pratt. The evening’s music guest was rising star Rachel Chinouriri, who is nominated at tonight’s (March 1) BRIT Awards.

Viewers were impressed with Claudia last night (Credit: BBC)

‘ She’s definitely holding her own here while Graham is away’

While millions adore Graham, Claudia managed to step into his shoes and immediately impress viewers at home.

“Claudia Winkleman was superb tonight,” one fan wrote on X.

“Claudia Winkleman did really well on the #GrahamNorton show,” another person shared.

“Can we get claudia winkleman hosting graham norton next week as well,” a third viewer remarked.

“Hopefully this means we get a claudia winkleman chat show because that would be iconic x,” a fourth person said.

“I think Claudia Winkleman did a great job tonight I can’t wait for the next series of The Traitors,” a fifth shared.

“Claudia Winkleman needs her own chat show. She’s definitely holding her own here while Graham is away,” a sixth fan wrote.

“Graham could be out of a job soon, Claudia’s marvellous,” another added.

