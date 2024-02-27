Cheryl ‘hasn’t given up dream for having another baby’ as he realisation over son Bear’s ‘hitting home’

Cheryl, 40, hasn’t ruled out giving her son Bear a sibling, according to a source.

The Girls Aloud star is mum to Bear, who will be seven next month. She shares him with One Direction star Liam Payne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

Cheryl wants another baby?

With Bear turning seven soon, Cheryl has reportedly become broody. She has reportedly realised that it’s now or never about giving him siblings.

Speaking to Heat magazine, a source said: “Cheryl’s not yet fully given up on her dream to have another baby, but she knows it probably has to be within the next year or so.”

“With Bear’s birthday coming up, it’s really hitting home to Cheryl that he’s no longer her baby, and is now a proper little boy who is growing more independent by the day. It’s gone by in a blur, and she really misses that time when it was just her and him in their own little bubble,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Cheryl’s reps for comment.

Cheryl is reportedly feeling broody (Credit: ITV)

Cheryl and Bear

Bear was born in March 2017, however, Cheryl didn’t reveal that she was expecting until very late into her pregnancy.

Speaking to Closer magazine at the time, a source said: “She [Cheryl] was scared that after years of bad luck, she may jinx the best thing that ever happened to her, which prompted her to stay silent – despite the fact she’s been wanting to shout about her pregnancy from the rooftops.

“Following two public divorces and wanting a baby for so long, Cheryl has been nervous about this pregnancy.”

Cheryl and Bear’s father, Liam, announced that they had ended their relationship in July 2018.

“Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together,” Cheryl said at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girls Aloud (@girlsaloud)

Girls Aloud reunion

Reports of Cheryl’s broodiness come not long after it was announced that Girls Aloud would be reuniting.

However, it was revealed that they wouldn’t be recording any new material following the death of Sarah Harding.

“Sarah wouldn’t be included in that newness. This is about celebrating the 20 years we’ve all had. So the tour has got to be inclusive of Sarah because she’s such a massive part of our make up,” Cheryl told British Vogue in November.

