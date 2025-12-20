Charlotte Church’s heartbreak after family’s ‘frightening’ near-death experience

Charlotte Church previously recalled her aunt’s near-death experience after contracting sepsis.

Singer Charlotte and her aunt Caroline Cooper are incredibly close, with Caroline helping her niece get her big break on Jonathan Ross’ Big, Big Talent Show in 1997.

However, a few years back Caroline almost died following an operation, with Charlotte – who is on Blankety Blank today (December 20) – revealing: “It was just so shocking.”

The singer opened up about a scary ordeal her family went through (Credit: BBC)

Charlotte Church on aunt’s near-death experience

In 2024, Caroline appeared on Charlotte’s podcast Kicking Back with the Cardiffians and recounted her terrifying battle with sepsis – something Charlotte said “frightened” her whole family.

Caroline, who is the sister of Charlotte’s mum Maria, ended up contracting sepsis after having a routine operation for Crohn’s disease and fell into a coma.

Caroline explained: “I was in high dependency for a long time. I can remember seeing everybody but just couldn’t speak.”

Charlotte then said: “It was really [bleep]ing frightening. It was just so shocking seeing you on a ventilator. We did everything we could to bring you back.”

Her aunt almost died (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Charlotte recalls scary ordeal

Caroline replied: “In my adult brain, with you just holding my hand and you saying: ‘We love you,’ I thought you were trying to kill me. I thought you were telling me to pass over.”

Charlotte recalled: “I remember going in in the middle of the night, and you had woken up from the coma, but you weren’t speaking. You weren’t speaking, and you were just doing these series of movements with your arms and your legs.”

Are Charlotte’s parents still married?

Charlotte’s biological parents – Stephen and Maria Reed – separated when she was only two years old.

Stephen went on to marry Alison, who he stayed married to for 33 years. But Stephen and Charlotte remained estranged, and in 2008 Stephen made a plea to his daughter for reconciliation.

However, Charlotte rebutted his request and in 2014 told The Guardian: “I have no memory of the separation or of my birth father and I have no will to get in touch either.” Sadly, Stephen died aged 56 in February 2021 from Covid 19.

When Stephen and Maria separated, Maria went on to marry James Church, whose surname she took.

Watch Charlotte on Blankety Blank on Saturday (December 20) at 6:20pm on BBC One.

