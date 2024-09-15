Celebrity Race Across The World star Kelly Brook previously opened up about hitting her ex-boyfriends, admitting it’s “something she needs to work on”.

The TV star, 44, has had a slew of relationships over the years. From Hollywood heartthrobs to sports stars, Kelly’s love life has not always been a walk in the park.

Kelly has since found love with husband Jeremy Parisi – with the pair back on screen today (September 15) for Celebrity Race Across the World.

However, in 2014, Kelly made headlines when she confessed to assaulting two of her ex-partners.

Kelly previously made headlines after admitting she assaulted her exes (Credit: ITV)

Race Across The World star Kelly Brook admits assaulting boyfriends

In 2014, Kelly released her autobiography, Kelly Brook: Close Up. In the bombshell book, Kelly revealed that she had punched two of her former partners, Jason Statham and Danny Cipriani, in separate incidents.

According to Kelly, she punched Jason Statham at Madonna’s wedding to Guy Ritchie in 2000, for reportedly flirting with Gwyneth Paltrow.

And the model also admitted she assaulted Strictly star Danny Cipriani after she allegedly caught him cheating.

She spoke about the incidents in her autobiography (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Brook admitted she’s ‘not an angel’

Kelly spoke about punching her exes while speaking on ITV’s This Morning in 2014. Despite the severity of her actions, the actress claimed it was down to her “fiery” personality.

“It’s true, I did both of these things,” she said. “I’m not saying I’m an angel or that the things I’ve done are right, I’m not saying that’s the right thing to do at all. But I guess I get some of that fiery passion from my parents.”

She added: “I’m not going to make a habit of doing that in the future. I’m just going to pick more wisely with the men I be with.”

Kelly dated actor Jason Statham (Credit: YouTube)

‘It’s a wake-up call’

While in her 2014 autobiography, Kelly discussed her previous assaults, admitting it was “something she needs to work on”.

“I think if you come from a background where you’re disrespected that’s how you retaliate, it’s natural,” she shared, as MailOnline reports.

“It’s obviously something I need to work on because I don’t want to go around punching people.”

Kelly added: “I have a real tolerance threshold, but sometimes these boys just push your buttons and it’s a wake-up call: ‘This cannot continue.'”

Watch Kelly on Celebrity Race Across The World on Sunday (September 15) at 5:30pm on BBC Two.

