Katie Price and 14 other spooktacular celebrity Halloween costumes

Some of these celebrity Halloween costumes are sure to give you a fright – in the best way! That’s right, it is Halloween today, October 31, and the festivities are well underway.

Already, a string of celebrities have given us some tricks and treats…

Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2024

Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg has definitely knocked our socks off with her unbelievable transformation. Disney lovers, be prepared to be amazed by Amelia’s version of Roz from Monster’s, Inc!

The blonde presenter has undergone a full-body switch up. She can be seen sporting a giant slug shaped dress and even pointy grey hair. Amelia is definitely embodying one of Disney’s most misunderstood characters.

And, she has the unforgiving frown to match!

Joan star Sophie Turner is next up on our Halloween horror list. But this time, the actress has opted for a sci-fi look rather than a completely unrecognisable costume.

The Game of Thrones favourite sported a shiny black bodysuit and plastic pistols in her Trinity from The Matrix costume.

We think the shades suit you Sophie!

This Morning Halloween costumes

Next up, is Josie Gibson!

Josie starred on This Morning today where she was a vision in gold for her version of Cleopatra. The presenter rocked a long white gown, heavy eyeliner and a headdress and was even joined by Sam Thompson as her personal mummified pal!

Josie Gibson was the Cleopatra to Sam’s Mummy! (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond also sported a show-stopping outfit, as she was dressed as Frankenstein’s wife, with a black and white wig, a flowing white shawl and black lipstick.

Dermot O’Leary of course joined in on the fun, dressed as Frankenstein’s monster with lashings of green face paint and a statement black wig. You rock it, Dermot!

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond flaunted complementary outfits! (Credit: ITV)

Molly-Mae Hague and Bambi Fury’s frightening Halloween bash

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her own spooky antics on social media with an unbelievable Halloween bash for her daughter Bambi, decorated with Halloween themed JellyCat toys, lots of sweets and even a slide!

Molly dressed Bambi up in an adorable Little Red Riding Hood outfit whilst Molly was transformed into the wolf dressed as Little Red’s grandmother.

However, even Molly admits her costume may have been a little bit too convincing as it left Bambi terrified – and the snaps of her crying prove it. Awww!

Myleene Klass as Wonder Woman

Myleene Klass took to Instagram to show off her super homage!

The Loose Women star rocked a Wonder Woman outfit including the superhero’s trademark bodysuit, gold belt, satin tights and even red heeled boots.

Myleene obviously felt out of this world with her outfit as she even strut her stuff in the tube station for a cinematic clip.

She penned in the caption: “Getting to work in my satin tights. To the little girl who asked if I was the ‘real Wonder Woman’, thank you for keeping my mission a secret.”

Katie Price’s skeleton outfit

Katie Price also showed off her Halloween costume on social media, rocking a chic skeleton look with a simple black vest with a silver graphic of bones printed onto it and some terrifying (in a good way) face paint.

Former model Katie Price and JJ sported lots of face paint! (Credit: Instagram)

Her boyfriend JJ Slater complemented her creepy ensemble with his devil costume, comprised of a simple black shirt, prosthetic horns and a ton of red body paint!

Junior Andre and his girlfriend Jasmine Orr also looked the part as they attended the KISS Haunted House party in London.

Junior and Jasmine looked spooky as they attended a haunted house party (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pricey’s son Junior wore a full red suit and devilish face paint while Jasmine wore a black lace catsuit and plenty of fake blood.

Ashley Roberts paid homage to Kylie Minogue, by rocking a rendition of one of her signature looks, a hooded white gown with a plunging neckline. Kylie famously wore this look in her Can’t Get You Out Of My Head music video.

Ashley penned in the caption: “KYLIE 4 HALLOWEEN HUNNI.” [sic]

Meanwhile, Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec dressed up their daughter Lyra in an adorable bumble bee costume. So cute!

Elsewhere, Marvin Humes and Tyler West rocked very realistic Deadpool and Wolverine costumes. Evidently splattered with lots of fake blood!

Marvin Humes and Tyler West picked very convincing outfits (Credit: Instagram)

We can’t get enough of these celebs and their spooktacular displays! Roll on next year!

