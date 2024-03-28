Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has been flooded with more than 200 Ofcom complaints over the way one of its contestants was booted out of the house ahead of the final.

ITV viewers weren’t pleased with CBB’s shock twist at the time, and now they’ve taken things a step further and contacted the regulator with their complaints.

Bradley Riches was booted from the show in a shock eviction (Credit: ITV / CBB)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 flooded with Ofcom complaints

On March 22, viewers watched as an eager Bradley Riches awaited a reunion – like the rest of the housemates – with his family member.

However, he was instead greeted by host AJ Odudu who explained he would be leaving the show in a surprise back-door eviction ahead of the final.

Bradley’s brutal exit had fans crying out that he deserved better and the Ofcom complaints have since poured in. The incident has so far racked up 201 Ofcom complaints.

One fan wrote to social media: “NOOOOO that was the saddest moment in all CBB history! Bradley was so excited just to get evicted I’m sobinggggg; That’s criminal [bleep] Big Brother, not Bradley.”

Another agreed that he “deserved better”.

A third penned: “Omg this is sooooooo sad and harsh. Poor Bradley.”

A fourth stated: “This broke my heart. He was so excited about this whole challenge. He deserved to go out to the cheering crowd.”

Another commented: “It’s was super cruel he watched everyone else and got really excited the poor boy. I cried when he was evicted so did my sister. We love you Bradley.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Bradley Riches was dumped from CBB in a in brutal back door eviction

Since his exit, Bradley has revealed that he in fact predicted the dumping.

He told MailOnline’s podcast The Sidebar: “I don’t know if this got shown, but basically that morning, Wednesday morning, me and David were in the garden and I was like: ‘There’s not going to be six of us on Friday. I’ll tell you that they’re voting right now.'”

He added: “I was like, it’s the last chance someone can get evicted tonight because then it goes out tomorrow and then it’s the live final. Someone’s getting evicted tonight.”

Fans were gutted that Bradley was evicted (Credit: ITV)

Bradley added: “I went to David before I went in and I went: ”I’ll either see my boyfriend or my sister or my mum or dad or my dog or I’ll be evicted!’

“Then I went in and then I got evicted!”

