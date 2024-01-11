Carol Vorderman ‘delighted’ as she announces new job at LBC following BBC ‘sacking’

Carol Vorderman has taken to Twitter to share the exciting news that she’s landed a brand-new job.

The TV favourite has been in the business since the 1980s and has turned her hand to an array of careers. From writer to presenter, it seems there’s nothing Carol can’t do.

And this week, Carol revealed to fans her major new career move – just months after she was ‘sacked’ by the BBC.

Carol was ‘sacked’ by the BBC last year (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman ‘axed’ from BBC Radio Wales last year

In November, Carol took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce that she was stepping down from her gig hosting BBC Radio Wales.

The TV legend left her weekly gig after breaking BBC guidelines for her opinions on social media about the government. As a result, Carol said she was “not prepared to lose my voice”.

She shared: “My decision has been to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love – and I’m not prepared to stop. Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management has decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.”

However, it hasn’t taken Carol long to bag a new job. On Thursday (January 11) it was confirmed she had landed a new radio presenting gig.

Carol has since bagged a new job (Credit: ITV)

Carol Vorderman tells Twitter fans she’s secured a new radio job

It has now been confirmed that Carol is joining radio station LBC to front a new show on Sunday afternoons – which launches this weekend. The TV presenter has admitted she “won’t be shy to say things that others won’t” on the show.

In a statement, the Countdown star said: “I’m delighted to be joining LBC and the phenomenal stable of powerful voices on the station.” Carol then noted how radio is an “incredibly important platform for news” and gushed how she’s “looking forward to returning to a medium that I love”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

‘I’ll be using my voice to cause a commotion’

The I’m A Celeb star added: “On Sunday afternoon, I’ll be using my voice – as you might expect – to cause a commotion.

“I won’t be shy to say things that others won’t. And I’ll hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour. And obviously I can’t wait to hear from the listeners – all of it, without apology or embarrassment; their worries, their joys, their ideas. To quote Bob Dylan: ‘the times they are a-changin’ and I can’t wait to get started. Bring it on!”

Carol also revealed the news on her Instagram. Alongside a snap of her posing in the LBC radio station, she said she was “genuinely delighted” to join the family.

And it seems fans are just as excited about her new radio show. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Congrats! Such a voice of reason.” Someone else chimed in and penned: “So very happy for you. Adore your presenting skills. Also politically, you’re nailing it.” A third quipped: “So brilliant! Congratulations!”

Read more: Carol Vorderman parties at ITV Palooza after quitting BBC role

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.