Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May has shared that he suffered a minor stroke last week – but has asked fans to not share messages of sympathy.

The 77-year-old took to social media on Tuesday night to share the update with his followers, promising “I’m ok”.

Addressing his 3.3million Instagram followers in a video, he said: “Hi folks, I hope you’re all well out there.

“I’m here to bring you, first of all, some good news, I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days, and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned, happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke.

Brian assured fans he can still play the guitar (Credit: Frank-Michael Arndt/Future Image/Cover Images)

Brian May stroke

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over [my left] arm.

“So it’s a little scary, I have to say. I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital, where I went.”

He continued to share that he was rushed to the hospital in Surrey with “blue lights flashing”.

Brian added: “I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding it.

I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital, where I went.

“I really don’t want sympathy, please don’t do that because it will clutter up my inbox and I hate that. So the good news is I’m ok. I’m just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing.

“I’m grounded, I’m not allowed to go out. Well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Brian May (@brianmayforreal)

As a plane flew over him as he filmed, he joked: “Not allowed to have planes flying over which will stress me. But I’m good.”

Brian then went on to discuss his new documentary The Badgers, The Farmers and Me.

Fans sent support to Brian (Credit: Frank-Michael Arndt/Future Image/Cover Images)

Messages of support for music icon

Despite his plea, his fans did fill up the comments section with messages of support.

One wrote: “So glad that you are well and recovering fully and congratulations on how the documentary was received. Praying for your continued healing and for further success on your fight against badger culling.”

A second added: “Hardly a hiccup Bri! It must have been so scary for you [to] think you may have lost use of your arm forever.

“So pleased and relieved you are recovering well now. Please be careful and look after yourself very very well. Relax and read lots of interesting books.”

Meanwhile, a third penned: “Brian, I don’t want to clutter up your inbox, so-to-speak, but I do want to say that I’m very happy to hear that you’re doing so well!”

Read more: Nicki Chapman’s devastation after being diagnosed with brain tumour the size of a golf ball

What do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.